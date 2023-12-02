Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

apartments
7
houses
5
12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
€115,000
per month
3 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
€490,000
per month
2 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
EC-38. Продано! Апартаменты в Торторето Лидо всего 350м от моря Предлагаемая квартира находи…
€115,000
per month
1 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
EC-051117-4. АПАРТАМЕНТ В ЭЛЕГАНТНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ В Г. ТОРТОРЕТОПредлагаемая квартира находится…
€125,000
per month
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
EC-49. Апартамент в элегантном комплексе в г. ТорторетоПредлагаемая квартира находится в Тор…
€125,000
per month
2 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
EC-1. Апартамент в г. Торторето-Лидо Апартамент в г. Торторето, площадью 80 кв.м., примерно…
€150,000
per month
3 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
€500,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
€310,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
€450,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
€310,000
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
€1,10M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
€450,000
per month
