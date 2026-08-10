Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tortoreto
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

;
houses
6
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
$574,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
$527,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
$527,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
$586,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
$363,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Tortoreto, Italy
House
Tortoreto, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
$363,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go