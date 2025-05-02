Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tropea, Italy

apartments
8
houses
7
15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea ? A beautiful comfortable house in the historic c…
$398,432
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The renovation of the building for the new complex in Tropea continues. There are 3 apartmen…
$272,899
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern quality housing and a r…
$368,959
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
$1,24M
Apartment in Tropea, Italy
Apartment
Tropea, Italy
Apartments in the historical center of the Tropea. The Palazzo, the historic building where …
$125,534
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea on the Costa del Day.…
$272,899
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: The new complex is in an amazing location on Costa degli Dei or the Coas…
$141,907
1 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Portobello Village Hotel and Resort - Tropea, Calabria (Italy) Portobello Village is the on…
$84,342
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 1
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: Giard…
$98,244
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$360,227
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story apartments in the historical center of Tropea. The apartments are located in the h…
$360,227
Villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa
Tropea, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality housing and a reliable…
$376,601
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
New apartments located in the heart of Tropea are for sale, with fantastic views of the seap…
$184,131
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
The modern luxury villa in the Tropea Villa is located 300m from the sea, in the Tropea itse…
$1,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the historic Palazzo in the center of Tropea. The apartments are located on th…
$267,441
