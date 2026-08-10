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Residential properties for sale in Giulianova, Italy

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houses
8
8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
$843,984
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 200 m²
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
$257,884
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
$820,540
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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