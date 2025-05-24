Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage
  5. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Montenegro

Budva
3
Tivat
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic house by the sea in Montenegro! ✨ Spacious, comfort and solitude in the picturesqu…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Uteha, Bar Riviera. House of 155m2 is located on a plot …
$182,540
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern house is located in the Tivat Hills cottage settlement, just 2 km from Porto Mon…
$469,684
Leave a request
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
Three separate buildings are sold in the Budwan Riviera next to Sveti Stefan.   The ma…
$546,062
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go