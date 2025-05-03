Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Montenegro

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2294 Sea-View Duplex with Large Plot for Sale in Sutomore, Zagradje
$207,221
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A 3 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and surrounding area.
$389,304
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula.
$249,212
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and surrounding area.
$373,824
