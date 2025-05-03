Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Montenegro

Bar
5
Budva
11
Tivat
20
Petrovac na Moru
5
34 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
DUPLEX WITH A STUNNING VIEW!!!!! NEW COMPLEX! Townhouse structure: Kitchen-living room, 2 be…
$643,030
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse #1 – 147 m2 – 245.000€ Townhouse #2 – 142 m2 – 245.000€ There is the possibili…
$263,012
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Lipci, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Lipci, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning Stone House by the Best Bay, Bay of Kotor, Lipci A stone townhouse is available …
$325,144
Townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
For sale townhouses 50 meters from the sea in Djurasevici, Tivat. Two-level townhouses of 1…
$249,597
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
9 townhouses in 3 separate buildings. Completion date - 12.2024 Amenities: 4 floors + mezzan…
$674,144
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Stone house (townhouse) on the first line with private yard and parking, Muo, Kotor. The …
$549,428
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
$602,004
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$293,023
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
$3,288
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1451 🏘 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN PORTO NOVI – VENETIAN ELEGANCE IN MONTENEGRO 📍 Location…
$1,98M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
$460,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Montenegros’ first Golf Course, now offering residential villas on the golf course with pano…
$2,01M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
The Peaks residences represent a harmony of traditional Montenegrin architecture and modern …
$2,02M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

