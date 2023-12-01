Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Messini
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Messini, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Messini, Greece
4 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Messini, Greece
2 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Messini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Messini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir