Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Municipality of Ermionida
50
Municipality of Corinth
42
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$375,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$328,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground …
$472,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$636,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$660,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$660,929
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Peloponnese Region

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go