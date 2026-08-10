Cottages for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Cottages in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
29
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
28
Municipality of Corinth
31
Municipal Unit of Corinth
13
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173 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$314,649
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one kitche…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. A view of the city, the…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 470 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Velo Kokkoni village in Korinth, maisonette of 160sq.m. on a plot of 190 sq.m. excellent con…
$244,727
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Cottage in Perachora, Greece
Cottage
Perachora, Greece
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 434 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saidona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 101 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$572,644
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 474 m²
For sale 6-storey house of 474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, detached house of 136 sq.m. ground floor on a plot of 400 sq.…
$244,727
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagadia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagadia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Lagadia - 175 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$198,112
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$468,880
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Corinth Ancient Port, detached house of 197 sq m. is for sale on a plot of 650 sq m. of luxu…
$541,895
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Vrachati near Corinth, newly built maisonette of 88 sq.m. 1st-2nd floor, close to the beach,…
$227,246
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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