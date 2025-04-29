Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Municipality of Ermionida
50
Municipality of Corinth
42
141 property total found
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki Corinthian - Detached house of 100 square meters located on a plot of 430 square…
$422,902
3 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For Sale 125 sqm Detached House with Sea and Mountain Views! Nestled in the heart of nature…
$269,837
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 1342 sq.m. Plot This exceptional residence combines el…
$473,189
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$336,393
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$787,237
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$793,245
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 3
In Velo, Corinthia, with a view of the sea and just 50 meters away, there is a three-story, …
$426,500
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,936
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
$887,182
3 bedroom townthouse in Riglia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$279,387
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- An impressive detached house is available in the Livadaki area of Loutraki. - The propert…
$657,318
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement …
$480,546
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$834,995
2 bedroom house in Vounaria, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vounaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a 65 sq.m. detached house on a plot of approximately…
$600,507
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 2…
$574,059
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$375,748
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one shower W…
$1,30M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a complex of residential stone houses:1 three-story1 two-story2 one-story …
$2,61M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,00M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$219,186
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Detached house for sale, 145 sq.m. near the Isthmus of Loutraki, with a semi-basement of 80 …
$210,270
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 6…
$939,369
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$281,811
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the …
$839,720
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. G…
$490,559
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$328,779
