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Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

;
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
Municipality of Corinth
30
Municipal Unit of Corinth
23
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85 properties total found
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Portocheli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$347,609
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground …
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sophiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sophiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Polovitsa, Greece
Townhouse
Polovitsa, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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