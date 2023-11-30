UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Peloponnese Region
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Clear all
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
5
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
164 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
4
1
155 m²
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
180 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalo Nero, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Doliana, Greece
5
3
150 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Astros Beach, Greece
4
2
175 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
agios stephanos, Greece
4
2
115 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
7
2
300 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
6
2
136 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
6
2
207 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Paralia, Greece
4
2
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with furnishings
Lower Verga, Greece
2
1
110 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9
5
300 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Vrachati, Greece
4
1
147 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
315 m²
1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dry, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
1
400 m²
1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakas, Greece
1
140 m²
1
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
4
2
125 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
7
4
240 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mina, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
3
180 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
