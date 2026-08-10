Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Villas in Peloponnese Region, Greece

;
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
20
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
20
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipal Unit of Corinth
6
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70 properties total found
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 470 m²
Elegant three-level villa featuring two independent entrances that ensure comfort, functiona…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this unique complex of three a…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Isthmia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Isthmia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 605 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 900 m²
Τ he property is a luxurious structure, designed with inspiration and decorated according to…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Detached house 230 sq m near the center of Loutraki This exceptional detached house, built …
$637,283
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,63M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 500 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neohori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neohori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Property Code: HPS5517 - Villa FOR SALE in Lefktros Neochori for € 2.800.000 . This 326 sq.…
$3,22M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$440,305
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$861,917
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Newly built Detached House 181sqm with mazing sea view - On a very nice beach with a sand…
$913,990
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,88M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In one of the most sought-after areas of Loutraki, just 700 meters from the sea, an exceptio…
$637,618
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
A unique seaside villa of 276 sq.m., set on a 1,846 sq.m. plot, located just 20 meters from …
$1,75M
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$4,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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