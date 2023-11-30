Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

81 property total found
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: 621704 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Arkadiko Chorio for €310.000 . This…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Property Code: 621678 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Limni Vouliagmenis for €580.000…
Price on request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa 9 rooms in Koroni, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa in Pyla, Greece
Villa
Pyla, Greece
Number of floors 1
Located in Cosmopolitan Gialova, this 400 sq.m semi -underground villa of exceptional archit…
€3,50M
Villa 9 rooms in Pyla, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Pyla, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
In cosmopolitan Gialova, this exceptional 268 sq.m villa with special architectural design, …
€990,000
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: 1235 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €470.000. This 136 sq. m…
Price on request
Villa 10 rooms with Luxury Property in Pyla, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with Luxury Property
Pyla, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
€2,50M
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.400.000 . This 290 sq. m. …
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Property Code: 581476 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Lakkes for €400.000. This 270 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Villa 6 rooms with elevator, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with elevator, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Property Code: 1600 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Paliochora for €980.000 . This 380 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Property Code: 611427 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €1.200.000 . This 255 sq. m…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: 11426 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €720.000 . This 170 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with storage room, with Floors: Tiles, with Parking spot: Open in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with storage room, with Floors: Tiles, with Parking spot: Open
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: 1486 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €130.000 . This 165 s…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: 1537 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €480.000 . This 220 sq. …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1909 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.300.000 . This 280 sq. m. …
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Property Code: 1912 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €780.000. This 306 sq. …
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1993 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €1.000.000 . This 240 s…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: 1994 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €750.000. This 250 sq. …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Property Code: 581123 - House FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €775.000 . This 251 sq. m. furnishe…
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 11160 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €800.000 . This 300 sq.…
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 11177 - House FOR SALE in Sikiona Laliotis for €350.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
