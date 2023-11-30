UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Peloponnese Region
Villas
Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa
Clear all
81 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
7
5
190 m²
2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
1
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece
4
2
185 m²
Property Code: 621704 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Arkadiko Chorio for €310.000 . This…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
3
320 m²
Property Code: 621678 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Limni Vouliagmenis for €580.000…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms
Koroni, Greece
9
3
3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
7
6
2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa
Pyla, Greece
1
Located in Cosmopolitan Gialova, this 400 sq.m semi -underground villa of exceptional archit…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms
Pyla, Greece
9
5
268 m²
1
In cosmopolitan Gialova, this exceptional 268 sq.m villa with special architectural design, …
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
136 m²
Property Code: 1235 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €470.000. This 136 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Luxury Property
Pyla, Greece
10
6
1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
290 m²
Property Code: 1232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.400.000 . This 290 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
4
270 m²
Property Code: 581476 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Lakkes for €400.000. This 270 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
245 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with elevator, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
6
2
380 m²
Property Code: 1600 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Paliochora for €980.000 . This 380 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
3
255 m²
Property Code: 611427 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €1.200.000 . This 255 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
170 m²
Property Code: 11426 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €720.000 . This 170 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with storage room, with Floors: Tiles, with Parking spot: Open
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
165 m²
Property Code: 1486 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €130.000 . This 165 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
220 m²
Property Code: 1537 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €480.000 . This 220 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
3
280 m²
Property Code: 1909 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.300.000 . This 280 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
3
306 m²
Property Code: 1912 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €780.000. This 306 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
3
240 m²
Property Code: 1993 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €1.000.000 . This 240 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
3
250 m²
Property Code: 1994 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €750.000. This 250 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
4
251 m²
Property Code: 581123 - House FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €775.000 . This 251 sq. m. furnishe…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
300 m²
Property Code: 11160 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €800.000 . This 300 sq.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
4
130 m²
Property Code: 11177 - House FOR SALE in Sikiona Laliotis for €350.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
