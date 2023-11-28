Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Split, Croatia

apartments
26
houses
23
49 properties total found
2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Split, Žnjan, one-room comfortable apartment of 62 m2 on 3/4. on the first floor of a buildi…
€315,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Split, Mertojak, comfortable two bedroom apartment for sale, sea Two bedroom apartment of a…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Split, Blatine, three bedroom apartment with registered area of 74 m2 (ownership certificate…
€300,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Split, Kocunar, three bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a residential building, surface …
€255,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Lokve, two bedroom apartment, 50m2, on the 2nd floor of a building without an elevato…
€200,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 5
Exclusive apartment in the center of Split – ideal for life and work We present an apartment…
€345,000
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
House with Ownership document in Grad Split, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 75 m²
Unique House/Gallery in the Heart of Diocletian’s Palace We present a unique opportunity, a …
€730,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Split, Mertojak, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 75m2 with a garden …
€370,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 59m2 with a loggia of 6m2 on the 3rd floor of a r…
€250,000
6 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Solin, we are selling a house with two apartments on a plot of 500m2,  price of 600.000 EUR.…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 61m2, on the 3rd floor of a residential building …
€225,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Split, Bačvice, three-room apartment of 64 m2 in the basement (in nature the upper ground fl…
€280,000
4 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Split, Gripe, a comfortable three-room apartment of 86 m2 on the 4th/6th floors of a residen…
€430,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Split, Žnjan, southeastern part, construction of a smaller residential building will soon be…
€168,291
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Split, Trstenik, we are selling a one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 on the 5th floor of a reside…
€225,000
4 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Split, Varoš, 2 apartments connected by internal stairs, which are two separate and individu…
€435,000
3 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Split, Town, house in a row, 3 floors, approx. 75 m2 A unique property , house in a row, in…
€730,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Split, Zapadna obala, we are exclusively selling a three bedroom apartment of 104m2 with a b…
€995,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
€340,000
5 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
€599,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
€1,50M
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Split, Trstenik, two bedroom duplex apartment, surface area 78 m2, on the 4th floor of a res…
Price on request
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
€1,16M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
€1,05M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
€1,20M
Properties features in Split, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
