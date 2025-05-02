Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Novalja, Croatia

apartments
7
houses
10
17 properties total found
3 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury new construction in the center of Stara Novalja, 30m from the sea, 220NKP A row house…
$830,365
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$245,238
4 room house in Grad Novalja, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
House in the center, parking, sightseeing, investment opportunity, 124 m2, Novalja A 124 m2 …
$215,895
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Luxury and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in a n…
$410,631
2 room apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, parking, 350 m to the beach, 55 m2, Novalja In the southern part of…
$155,002
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in a n…
$399,224
Villa 6 rooms in Grad Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
$1,12M
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Novalja, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Novalja, Jakišnica Newly built, luxurious villa with pool, surface area 150 m2 (net), built…
$901,451
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Luxurious and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in …
$399,224
4 bedroom house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
In a quiet location in Stara Novalja on the island of Pag, there is a modern detached family…
$1,08M
House 29 rooms in Grad Novalja, Croatia
House 29 rooms
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 29
Area 900 m²
Novalja, residential and business building of approx. 900 m2 on four floors on a plot of 4.0…
$2,48M
4 bedroom house in Lun, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Lun, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
In the northern part of the island of Pag, in the peaceful and authentic Mediterranean villa…
$2,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$225,847
House 10 rooms in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15123 Stara Novalja Beautiful two-story house with a total area of 4…
$1,52M
5 bedroom house in Grad Novalja, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
In Novalja, on the island of Pag, you can find this beautiful white stone gem that is a mast…
$1,36M
7 bedroom house in Grad Novalja, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 594 m²
Location: Built: 2005 Renovated: 2022 City center: 3 km Airport distance: 44 km Inside …
$1,70M
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$225,847
