Residential properties for sale in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I26834 Matije Gupca
€175,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
I26836 Tržna
€175,000
2 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13475 Zapresic Comfortable two-room apartment in the center of Zapre…
€115,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
I26206 Ante Starčevića
€125,590
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
I25915 Drage Kodrmana
€115,000
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
I25545 Kalamirova
€270,600
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
I23599 Pavla Lončara
€359,000
