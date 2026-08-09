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Residential properties for sale in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia

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apartments
4
houses
5
9 properties total found
House in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
House
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Area 456 m²
I25204 _
$653,405
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2 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
2 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
I29027 Nova ulica
$178,473
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4 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
I25545 Kalamirova
$299,596
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room house
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
I28152 Bistranska ulica
$298,931
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4 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/3
I27137 Ulica Stanka Vraza
$293,634
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5 room house in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
5 room house
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
I23599 Pavla Lončara
$431,383
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3 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
3 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
I27391 Drage Švajcara
$186,002
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6 room house in Jablanovec, Croatia
6 room house
Jablanovec, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
I29258 Marinka Bašića
$243,574
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5 room house in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
5 room house
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
I20733 Zaprešić
$398,200
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