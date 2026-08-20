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Residential properties for sale in Nin, Croatia

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apartments
16
houses
12
28 properties total found
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
НОВОСТРОЙКА 100 м ОТ  МОРЯ город НИН Р анняя стадия строительства . 📍 Тихая локаци…
$294,851
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
 Beautiful modern villa with traditionals stone elements in a small and quiet place in …
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Exquisite 1st line villa in Nin area, contemporary architecture and design - right by the be…
$2,52M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Awesome contemporary villa on the 1st line to the sea!In the picturesque village near Nin, n…
$2,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$1,03M
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Multilevel apartments in Nin, Croatia
Multilevel apartments
Nin, Croatia
$648,671
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Unique seafront ultra-modern villa in Zadar area in Nin!It's contemporary outlook remind of …
Price on request
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2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B4 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
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3 room house in Nin, Croatia
3 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with 3 bedrooms, pool, and spacious yard, 1 km to Queen’s Beach Villa, covering an ar…
$873,544
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2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
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2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
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Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
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2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
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2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A4 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment B4 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A3 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A2 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A3 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A4 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A2 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
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