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Residential properties for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

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Vodnjan
6
30 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villa under construction with panoramic views in the area of Vodnjan not far from Pul…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
This modern newly built villa in the picturesque Galižana area near Vodnjan offers a sophist…
$752,341
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Bright new villa in Vodnjan area!Just a stone's throw away from the town of Vodnjan lies a q…
$857,738
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Beautiful luxury villa with olive grove of 5800 sq.m. in Vodnjan area!This magnificent prope…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Spacious villa for sale in Galizana with distant sea views!Beaches are 4,5 km away.Total flo…
$1,10M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Modern, High-Quality One-Story Villa in a Private Resort in Vodnjan Area!This exquisite one-…
$877,490
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Impressive villa under construction in Vodnjan area with Adriatic sea and Brijuni islands vi…
$1,89M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Luxury villa under construction within new modern complex in Vodnjan area.Complex is located…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Contemporary villa with heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, luxuriously furnished in Vodnjan area, …
$949,230
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Modern villa at the final stage of construction, with swimming pool, surrounded by nature in…
$784,982
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury villa under construction with sea view in Vodnjan, with the complex of several new mo…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Beautiful Villa with Pool and Garden in Vodnjan – 3,500 Meters from the SeaLocated in a peac…
$908,596
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3 bedroom house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Location: Vodnjan Center: 8 km Sea: 7 km Airport: 45 km Indoor space: 216 m2 …
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Modern luxury villa in Vodnjan, a premium real estate opportunity in southern Istria boastin…
$960,682
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Impressive newly built luxury villa in Vodnjan area!Villa is located cca. 1,5-2 km from the …
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Villa with swimming pool in Vodnjan!Total area is 160 sqm. Land plot is 649 sqm.This villa, …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxury Villa with Heated Pool for Sale near Vodnjan!Located near the charming town of Vodnja…
$771,964
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Allow us to present to you a most modern villa, nestled in a tranquil residential quarter of…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Modern family villa of 240 m2 on 1553 sq.m. of land in the area of Vodnjan, famous by olive …
$594,134
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Impressive villa with swimming pool in Vodnjan area!Total surface is 250 sq.m. Land plot is …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Stone villa with a sea view!Thanks to a rich history whose traces can be found since ancient…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
This spectacular real estate offering features an extraordinarily bright, ultra-luxurious de…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Galizana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Discovering the perfect real estate in Croatia for sale means finding a property that captur…
Price on request
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5 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, two modern detached villas for sale in a set, each on its own plot – separate plots.…
$1,61M
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3 room house in Peroj, Croatia
3 room house
Peroj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Barbariga, in a quiet part of the tourist resort, only 1.5 km from the beach, is thi…
$497,112
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2 room house in Peroj, Croatia
2 room house
Peroj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
House for sale in Peroj! This detached single-story house of 70 m2 is located in a quiet, de…
$308,896
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3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan, in an excellent location, only 900 m from the center of Vodnjan, a detached…
$548,041
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4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan – surroundings, a beautiful villa of an impressive design with a net area of…
$1,02M
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5 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Vodnjan, surroundings,only 4 km from the town of Vodnjan, a partially adapted stone …
$193,752
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3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, surroundings – a detached villa of a modern design is for sale in a quiet part of th…
$797,151
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Property types in Grad Vodnjan

houses

Properties features in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

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