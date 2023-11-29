Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Vodnjan

Residential properties for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

Vodnjan
13
14 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Vodnjan, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€150,000
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Attractive one-story house with swimming pool and jacuzzi Numerous editi…
€395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Modern villa 195m2, heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, luxuriously furnished We…
€830,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Family house 240 m2, tavern, 1100m2 agricultural land We offer a modern f…
€520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
ISTRA, VODNJAN - Modern and high-quality one-story house located in a secluded area in a sma…
€770,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vodnjan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful luxury villa with olive grove Thanks to the rich history whose…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Peroj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Peroj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
ISTRIA, BARBARIGA - Quality and warm family single-storey villa close to beaches and cities …
€499,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
8 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, VODNJAN Magic villa with a view of the Brijuni Islands! Thanks to its rich history…
€730,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Vodnjan, Croatia
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - a town in the southern part of Istria, about ten kilometers north of Pula,…
€985,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English

Property types in Grad Vodnjan

houses

Properties features in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir