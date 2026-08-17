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Residential properties for sale in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

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houses
9
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Strmec, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Strmec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern single-storey house, currently under construction, located in a quiet l…
$574,408
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4 room house in Novaki, Croatia
4 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
I25999 Cvjetna ulica
$354,289
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4 room house in Jagnjic Dol, Croatia
4 room house
Jagnjic Dol, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
I28304 Jagnjić dol
$496,005
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5 room house in Jagnjic Dol, Croatia
5 room house
Jagnjic Dol, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Holy Sunday, Detached house with a living area of 110 m2 on two floors, on a plot of land o…
$519,062
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6 room house in Strmec, Croatia
6 room house
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
I28857 Savska
$553,577
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6 room house in Brezje, Croatia
6 room house
Brezje, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Sveta Nedjelja, Brezje A beautiful detached house of 300 m2 gross on three floors, built in…
$455,621
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
8 room house in Srebrnjak, Croatia
8 room house
Srebrnjak, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
I28958 Srebrnjak
$326,610
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5 room house in Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Sveta Nedjelja, a beautiful estate with an autochthonous Zagorje family house   Beautiful …
$611,339
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3 room apartment in Strmec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
I29180 Ulica sviba
$326,610
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6 room house in Novaki, Croatia
6 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I23741 Novačka cesta
$553,056
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Properties features in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

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