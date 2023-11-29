Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

4 room house with Ownership document in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
4 room house with Ownership document
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I26452 Ulica Javora
€730,000
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Cerje Samoborsko A nice family house with a total floor area of 236.63 m2, on a plot of 233…
€270,000
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Holy Sunday, Detached house with a living area of 110 m2 on two floors, on a plot of land o…
€450,000
8 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
8 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Sambor, Domaslovec Detached luxuriously decorated house of 300 m2 on three floors, on a plo…
€479,000
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
I24650 Skendrovićev put
€478,900
5 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in Novaki, Croatia
5 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/2
APARTMENT FOR SALE HOLY SUNDAY, 146.46 m2. Two-story apartment for sale on the second floor …
€225,000
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
I24084 Za Gaj
€500,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
I23961 Franjina ulica
€199,000
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
I23962 Franjina ulica
€199,000
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Novaki, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I23741 Novačka cesta
€548,000
5 room house in Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Sveta Nedjelja, a beautiful estate with an autochthonous Zagorje family house   Beautiful …
€530,000
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
I10402 Vinogradi
€490,000
5 room house with electricity, with bus, with attic in Strmec, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with bus, with attic
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
I20733 Zaprešić
€360,001
