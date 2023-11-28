Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kastelir - Labinci, Croatia

houses
7
7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,60M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - Renovated stone house in the center of a quiet village Near the center …
€600,000
4 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of superb construction in an exclusive village, 221 m2, Poreč, Labinci A secluded, exc…
€840,000
5 room house with terrace, with electricity in Kastelir, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of superb construction in an exclusive village, 223 m2, Poreč, Labinci A secluded, exc…
€850,000
5 room house with terrace, with electricity in Kastelir, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of superb construction in an exclusive village, 384 m2, Poreč, Labinci A secluded, exc…
€1,38M
4 room house with terrace, with electricity in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of superb construction in an exclusive village, 248 m2, Poreč, Labinci A secluded, exc…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kastelir, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
This brand new, beautiful villa is located in Kastelir, a small town 8 km from the sea and 1…
€430,000
