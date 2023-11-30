Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

apartments
11
houses
16
27 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€950,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
€2,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
€1,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 325 m²
€1,70M
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished and equipped apartment of 80.37 m2 on the first floor …
€265,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, S5, 70 m2, terrace 20 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peace…
€368,000
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished apartment of 65.31m2 on the first floor of the house. …
€209,000
3 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Čiovo, Slatine, detached villa in a new building, area approx. 233 m2 on two floors on a plo…
€795,000
Villa 5 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, luxury villa with sea view A beautiful luxury villa on the south side o…
€1,60M
8 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
8 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Trogir, Ciovo - Okrug Donji. Luxury modern villa located on a plot of 379 m2, only 20 m from…
€2,00M
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S1, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S2, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 20m2 in the high attic of a smaller…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the first floor of a smalle…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
9 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 327 m²
Trogir, Ciovo-Okrug Donji, apartment building with 7 apartments House area: 327m2 Land are…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
€600,000
9 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, residential and commercial building, 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface approx…
Price on request
6 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, detached villa under construction with an area of 209.7 m2, on three flo…
€1,55M
4 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment of 92,47 m2, on the third floor of a newly built building with an e…
€520,000
4 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Okrug Gornji, building under construction, 120 m2, on two floors, on a plot of 470 m2. This…
€295,000
9 room house with Bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 270 m²
Okrug Gornji, south side, SECOND ROW, apartment house 270 m2 with 3 apartments, on a plot of…
€900,000
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
The small island of Čiovo is located just across from the second-largest city in Croatia, Sp…
€1,85M
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
€2,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€4,50M
Villa 3 rooms with Bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…
€950,000
