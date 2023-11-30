UAE
Opcina Okrug
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Okrug
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia
apartments
11
houses
16
27 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
2
97 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
349 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
5
326 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
7
325 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
1
80 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished and equipped apartment of 80.37 m2 on the first floor …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2
1
80 m²
2/2
Apartment with sea view, S5, 70 m2, terrace 20 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peace…
€368,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
1
60 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished apartment of 65.31m2 on the first floor of the house. …
€209,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
4
233 m²
Čiovo, Slatine, detached villa in a new building, area approx. 233 m2 on two floors on a plo…
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
352 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, luxury villa with sea view A beautiful luxury villa on the south side o…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
8
6
460 m²
Trogir, Ciovo - Okrug Donji. Luxury modern villa located on a plot of 379 m2, only 20 m from…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1
60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S1, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1
60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S2, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2
1
55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 20m2 in the high attic of a smaller…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2
1
55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the first floor of a smalle…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2
1
55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2
1
55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
11
327 m²
Trogir, Ciovo-Okrug Donji, apartment building with 7 apartments House area: 327m2 Land are…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
2
160 m²
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9
4
480 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, residential and commercial building, 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface approx…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6
6
210 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, detached villa under construction with an area of 209.7 m2, on three flo…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
2
92 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment of 92,47 m2, on the third floor of a newly built building with an e…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
120 m²
Okrug Gornji, building under construction, 120 m2, on two floors, on a plot of 470 m2. This…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9
270 m²
Okrug Gornji, south side, SECOND ROW, apartment house 270 m2 with 3 apartments, on a plot of…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
7
7
300 m²
The small island of Čiovo is located just across from the second-largest city in Croatia, Sp…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6
6
300 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
500 m²
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with Bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
2
200 m²
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
