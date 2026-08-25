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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

;
apartments
124
houses
16
140 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S2 on the first floor of a small residential building, Okrug Gor…
$399 414
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S14 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$585 856
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581 499
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$363 111
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New project Okrug Gornji, 14 apartments, S1 We are selling 14 apartments in a new project…
$284 288
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment on the first floor S2, 200 m from the sea We are selling a luxury apartm…
$427 392
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling a two-room apartment S4 on the first floor of a new modern building, Okrug Go…
$245 413
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor with a private swimming pool, Okrug Gornj…
$528 636
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582 655
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor, 200 meters from the sea and beach, Okrug …
$313 525
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1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$185 700
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5 bedroom house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 204 m²
Location: Okrug Gornji Built: 2023 City center: 4.6 km Sea: 0.1 km Airport distance: 8 k…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S2 on the first floor, directly by the sea and beach, Okrug Gorn…
$600 091
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$379 824
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$379 824
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 with a large garden on the ground floor, 200 meters from the …
$371 587
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$534 240
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S2 ground floor, 100 meters from the sea and the beach in Okrug …
$350 224
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling apartment S11 on the second floor in a new project in Okrug Gornji. Modern…
$295 271
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor, second row to the sea and beach, Okrug Go…
$647 157
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor, 200 meters from the sea and bea…
$348 362
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New project Okrug Gornji, 14 apartments, S2 We are selling 14 apartments in a new project…
$129 272
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$330 029
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a three-room apartment S5 on the second floor of a new modern building, Okrug…
$414 015
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$284 868
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji. Modern and high-quality…
$224 630
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S13 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$527 270
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S8 on the third floor of a new buil…
$585 856
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$605 472
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2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment in an urban villa, new construction, 73.67 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In Okr…
$236 536
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Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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