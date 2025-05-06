Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Krk, Croatia

Krk
45
54 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Exclusive villa with pool in a quiet location with 293 m2 of living space. It is carefully d…
$1,36M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 170 m²
From the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien ag…
$1,42M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
New 5***** resort mere 1 km from the sea in super-popular Malinska on Kakr island, connected…
$1,56M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
New semi-detached villetta with swimming pool in Bogovići, Malinska-Dubašnica on Krk island …
$622,736
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Stan Grad Immobilien presents an exceptional apartment built according to a contemporary arc…
$285,160
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Impressive modern villa in Krk with breathtaking sea views, just 500 meters from the sea!Tot…
$2,16M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
At the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a beautiful house perfect for a vacation is for sale in …
$1,25M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Apartment in Krk, Croatia
Apartment
Krk, Croatia
Area 185 m²
I28053 Kvarnerska
$1,06M
5 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Amid the lavish real estate offerings of the northern Adriatic, one exceptional luxury villa…
$3,74M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$969,545
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
From our agency's offer of excellent real estate in the northern Adriatic, a modern apartmen…
$677,269
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14019 Krk, the old town center near the waterfront A spacious and fu…
$430,254
2 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
I28142 Ul. Svetog Ivana
$283,985
Villa 6 rooms in Vrh, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14757Island of Krk, VrhOn the island of Krk, in the town of Vrh, a beau…
$735,960
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Fantastic estate cca. 3,5 km from the beaches with sea views within the woods of Krk!Origina…
$1,64M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Among the rich selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, a remarkable apartme…
$285,160
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Within the extensive and diverse portfolio of Stan Grad Immobilien, this apartment stands ou…
$307,332
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
5 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
$941,081
House 11 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 557 m²
Stan Grad Immobilien is proud to present a high-quality house, ideal for tourist accommodati…
$1,48M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Within the Kvarner property offer at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a designer-designed an…
$1,03M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 room house in Vrh, Croatia
4 room house
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY HOUSE WITH POOL, KRK, 257 M2 Luxury house with a net usable area of 257 m2 on a plot …
$1,44M
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
A family house of 244 m2 is located in the village of Kremenići next to Malinska on the isla…
$450,553
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This beautiful 2-storey villas with a total of 200 m2 is located in a small town near the to…
$1,40M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Krk, Croatia
Villa
Krk, Croatia
Fantastic ultra-modern villa within a private luxury resort, situated on Krk peninsula …
$3,55M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Within the diverse and carefully curated selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobi…
$500,740
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$889,700
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
From the excellent real estate offer at Stan Grad Immobilien in the developed and advanced K…
$1,02M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Modern and new duplex villa with private swimming pool in Malinska, mere 1 km from the sea, …
$668,025
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Among the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic offered by the agency Stan …
$1,06M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano

