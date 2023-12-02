UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Umag
Residential properties for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia
Umag
35
Clear all
57 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
per month
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
1
90 m²
3
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartments for sale from 80 to 100 sqm. Apartments are located within…
€800,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Monterol, Croatia
1
1
60 m²
UMAG - OPPORTUNITY! Apartment on the ground floor with a garage 300 m from the sea! For sa…
€205,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
3
1
94 m²
2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Attractive two-storey 3 bedroom apartment, 94 m2 Umag is a city on the west c…
€257,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
4
2
171 m²
1
ISTRIA, UMAG - A luxurious, spacious apartment near the center of Umag Umag is a city on t…
€349,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Umag, Croatia
3
1
130 m²
UMAG, SURROUNDINGS - Charming house near the sea, OPPORTUNITY! Located in a picturesque fish…
€439,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
1
1
58 m²
UMAG - 2S+DB first row to the sea, a rarity on the market! For sale is a one-room apartmen…
€270,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
4
3
168 m²
2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Villa with pool Umag is a town on the west coast of Istria with a Mediterra…
€415,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
6
6
400 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Two luxurious twin villas near the sea - OPPORTUNITY! In a beautiful location…
€1,55M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Umag, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
UMAG - NEW - 2BR+DB, equip and move in! For sale is a beautiful apartment in Umag, located o…
€264,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
2
1
74 m²
ID CODE: 22527
€240,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Lovrecica, Croatia
4
4
278 m²
UMAG, LOVREČICA - Designer villa in a quiet location For sale is a beautiful modern villa …
€1,35M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Savudrija, Croatia
4
4
194 m²
ISTRIA, SAVUDRIJA - Urban villa with pool and sea view We proudly present this modern holi…
€880,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Monterol, Croatia
3
2
122 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Urban villa in a complex in a great location! Umag is a city on the west co…
€390,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 8 bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
8
6
285 m²
€1,99M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Umag, Croatia
2
1
70 m²
1/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€248,402
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Umag, Croatia
3
2
12 704 m²
3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€358,135
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
3
1
163 m²
3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€357,273
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
3
2
201 m²
3/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€628,247
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms
Murine, Croatia
11
9
820 m²
Umag, a villa with potential! The villa consists of 2 buildings, with a total area of 820 m…
€2,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Savudrija, Croatia
5
3
2
For sale is a luxury villa located in the heart of an elite resort in Northern Istria. The v…
€10,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
7
6
2
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
1
1
36 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš sells apartments in completion located 500 m from the sea and beac…
€205,182
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet
Monterol, Croatia
1
1
47 m²
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
€227,538
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
€350,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
3
4
260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
€1,25M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
8
7
400 m²
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
2
2
67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
€184,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
€233,803
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
€232,037
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Grad Umag
apartments
houses
Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL