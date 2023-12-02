Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Umag

Residential properties for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
35
57 properties total found
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
€2,00M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartments for sale from 80 to 100 sqm. Apartments are located within…
€800,000
€800,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
UMAG - OPPORTUNITY! Apartment on the ground floor with a garage 300 m from the sea! For sa…
€205,000
€205,000
Close
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Umag, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Attractive two-storey 3 bedroom apartment, 94 m2 Umag is a city on the west c…
€257,000
€257,000
Close
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Umag, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, UMAG - A luxurious, spacious apartment near the center of Umag Umag is a city on t…
€349,000
€349,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Umag, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
UMAG, SURROUNDINGS - Charming house near the sea, OPPORTUNITY! Located in a picturesque fish…
€439,900
€439,900
Close
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
UMAG - 2S+DB first row to the sea, a rarity on the market! For sale is a one-room apartmen…
€270,000
€270,000
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Villa with pool Umag is a town on the west coast of Istria with a Mediterra…
€415,000
€415,000
Close
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Two luxurious twin villas near the sea - OPPORTUNITY! In a beautiful location…
€1,55M
€1,55M
Close
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
UMAG - NEW - 2BR+DB, equip and move in! For sale is a beautiful apartment in Umag, located o…
€264,000
€264,000
Close
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
ID CODE: 22527
€240,000
€240,000
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Lovrecica, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Lovrecica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
UMAG, LOVREČICA - Designer villa in a quiet location For sale is a beautiful modern villa …
€1,35M
€1,35M
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Savudrija, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
ISTRIA, SAVUDRIJA - Urban villa with pool and sea view We proudly present this modern holi…
€880,000
€880,000
Close
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Monterol, Croatia
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Urban villa in a complex in a great location! Umag is a city on the west co…
€390,000
€390,000
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€1,99M
€1,99M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€248,402
€248,402
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 704 m²
Number of floors 3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€358,135
€358,135
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€357,273
€357,273
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€628,247
€628,247
Villa 11 rooms in Murine, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Murine, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
Umag, a villa with potential! The villa consists of 2 buildings, with a total area of 820 m…
€2,20M
€2,20M
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury villa located in the heart of an elite resort in Northern Istria. The v…
€10,00M
€10,00M
Close
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
€2,00M
€2,00M
Close
1 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš sells apartments in completion located 500 m from the sea and beac…
€205,182
€205,182
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
€227,538
€227,538
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
€350,000
€350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
€1,25M
€1,25M
Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€2,00M
€2,00M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
€184,000
€184,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
€233,803
€233,803
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
€232,037
€232,037
