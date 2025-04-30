Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zadar, Croatia

apartments
28
houses
30
58 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, sea view, parking, elevator, deliv…
$430,692
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Nestled in the picturesque Zadar region, this exclusive seafront house offers a luxurious li…
$1,19M
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
$195,966
Villa 7 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
$1,42M
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, ZADAR, CLOSE TO THE CENTER – MARASKA PARK, MIROSLAVA KRLEŽE, 3 bedrooms…
$354,289
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace, 96 m², Plovanija, Zadar In th…
$364,254
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling a…
$256,859
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Four-bedroom family apartment with a garden, 90 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of …
$269,038
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Holiday villa  with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan and Zadar, cca. 3 k…
$587,100
House 10 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2005 Zadar center: 1 km Sea: 50 m Inside space: 540 m2 …
$2,10M
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious apartment in the center of the peninsula, 96 m2, Zadar A three-bedroom apartment i…
$596,756
House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
$626,047
6 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive and detached villa in Zadar In an intimate and elevated location on the city’s edg…
$2,88M
House 11 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 750 m²
Hotel I Restaurant Location: Zadar Built: 1993 City center: 2.7 km Sea: 1.5 km Airport …
$3,75M
8 bedroom House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
If you are in the search for amazing sunset views, and tasting local cuisine surrounded by t…
$2,27M
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment/Business space, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building there …
$105,180
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Four-Bedroom Family Apartment, €2,643/m², 1st Floor, 87 m², Bili brig, Zadar Located on the …
$254,645
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, sea view, parking, elevator, deliv…
$255,173
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment with Roof Terrace 180 m², Peninsula, Zadar This beautifully designed duplex…
$829,258
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious and Fully Renovated Two-Bedroom Apartment of 90 m² in Zadar! This unfurnished apart…
$298,931
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Luxury villa in Diklo, Zadar, with amazing sea views, cca. 500-600 meters from the sea, on e…
$3,19M
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, near sea, parking, elevator, deliv…
$360,100
6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
If Zadar is your next destination, then we have a perfect home for you! Let us introduce you…
$1,31M
2 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
English language is a fascinating and unique form of communication that has a rich history a…
$647,084
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace 64 m², Second Floor, Melada Vidik…
$249,110
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …
$1,42M
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2019 City center: 4,8 km Sea: 0.55 km Airport distance: 10 km In…
$3,18M
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
