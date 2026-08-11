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Residential properties for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

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houses
48
49 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Location: Omiš Built: 2022 Omiš center: 8 km Sea: 0.65 km Airport distance: 24 km Insid…
$1,88M
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4 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Located in the breathtaking town of Omis, these two stunning villas offer the perfect blend …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Modern Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Exclusive Sea View Property in Dugi Rat Near OmisT…
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Hot sale!Discounted!Old price was 1 570 000 eur, new price is 1 100 000 eur!In an idyllic Da…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful and elegant luxury villa for sale in Jesenice, Dugi Rat just 170 meters from …
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Location: Omis Inside space: 297 m2 Plot size: 593 m2 Sea: 200 m Bedrooms: 3 …
$1,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Discover this exceptional luxury villa for sale near Omiš, Croatia, nestled at the foothills…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Marvellous modern luxury villa with swimming pool just 6 km from Omis and 25 from the centre…
$1,73M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Phenomenal new modern 1st line 5***** villa on Omis riviera!Situated in the picturesque coas…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
Just a short drive from the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea, this stunning villa offers a rare bl…
$2,12M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Description of object: For sale is an apartment house with stunning panoramic sea views and …
$665,628
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Ultra-luxury villa for sale in one of the most desirable areas of Dalmatia, located in the p…
$2,92M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
This exclusive first row to the sea complex for sale on the stunning Omis Riviera occupies a…
$1,32M
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9 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
Location: Omiš Built: 2023 City center: 9 km Sea: 0.65 km Airport distance: 46 km Insid…
$3,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Fantastic offer on Omis riviera - beautiful luxury modern villa with swimming pool, wellness…
$2,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful pretty much isolated villa on a hillside in Jesenice with breathtaking sea views!I…
$1,27M
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4 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Location: Omis Built: 2016 Sea: 8 km Omis center: 10 km Airport: 37 km Indoor…
$941,319
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4 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
Location: Omis Built: 2022 Sea: 850 m City center: 6 km Inside space: 175 m2 …
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Hot sale!Price dropped from 1 700 000 eur to 1 105 000 eur!Sale of this opulent dwelling nes…
$1,26M
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3 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Location: Omiš Built: 2024 City center: 5 km Sea distance: 1 km Airport distance: 51 k…
$1,76M
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House in Grad Omis, Croatia
House
Grad Omis, Croatia
Area 1 639 m²
Description of the site: This exceptional development project is located in an exclusive loc…
$479,527
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Grad Omis, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Location: Omis Sea: 0.6 km City center: 3 km Inside space: 330 m2 Plot size: 206…
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This stunning villa, located in the tranquil hinterland of Omiš and just 7 km from the sea, …
$857,738
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House in Grad Omis, Croatia
House
Grad Omis, Croatia
Area 3 332 m²
Description of object: This exceptional building plot is located in the first row to the sea…
$3,62M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 463 m²
Luxury Seafront Villa for Sale – Omiš RivieraThis exclusive luxury villa is located first ro…
$4,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mimice, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mimice, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Fantastic new modern villa with swimming pool and elevator on the 1st line to the sea - abso…
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Panoramic Sea View Property in Dugi Rat Near Omis!This be…
Price on request
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 270 m²
This wonderful Mediterranean villa with a swimming pool and open sea views is for sale in Je…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Villa which caused a FURORE at Croatian property market!Pure modern lines have recently take…
$1,50M
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4 room house in Podaspilje, Croatia
4 room house
Podaspilje, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Dubrave, Omiška Rivijera At the bottom of the Omiš Dinara mountain, in the immediate vicini…
$1,50M
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