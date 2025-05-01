Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

apartments
12
houses
7
19 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$709,022
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$716,807
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$720,700
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Murter, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Two beautiful new villas on the Murter peninsula just 50 meters from the sea with an indoor …
$5,13M
Close
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern apartment in a high-quality urban villa near the sea, Murter The newly built ground f…
$416,345
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Fantastic ultramodern villa on the first line to the sea in Razanj area!Outstanding contempo…
$4,58M
Close
2 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment Murter – center, 68.59m2 In the center of Murter, in a small residential building …
$215,895
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
I27759 Jezera, Murter
$558,387
4 bedroom house in Murter, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Location: Murter Built: 2023 City center: 1 km Sea: 0.35 km Airport distance: 73 km Ins…
$2,84M
Villa in Murter, Croatia
Villa
Murter, Croatia
Area 545 m²
Unique waterfront manor with direct access to the pier of two moorings and beachline on Murt…
$3,22M
Close
4 room house in Murter, Croatia
4 room house
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
An old stone house with a lot of potential is located in the old part of Murter near the bay…
$199,288
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
New construction on Murter with a view of the sea and Kornati The new building, which is in …
$294,779
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murter, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Murter – Just 250m from the BeachWe proud…
Price on request
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Betina on the island of Murter, first row to th…
$684,385
Close
5 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
5 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
I27757 Jezera, Murter
$661,257
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In the enchanting town of Ražanj, a new villa of modern design is currently under constructi…
Price on request
Close
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
New construction on Murter with a view of the sea and Kornati The new building, which is in …
$296,991
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
$409,647
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Ground floor apartment in a new building, yard, parking, Murter The new building, which is i…
$272,103
Properties features in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

