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Residential properties for sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

;
apartments
17
houses
43
67 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa with swimming pool in Jadranovo, Crikvenica!Sea view from the gro…
$651,262
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa of 280 sq.m. situated on a 600 sq.m. plot with stunning se…
$1,31M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa built in 2010 with 3 apartments and a swimming pool in Crikvenica!With a tot…
$1,80M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful villa on 1500 sq.m. of land in Crikvenica area, cca. 4 km from the sea, within vir…
$914,920
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$221,972
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Crikvenica – Bribir, modern luxury villa with pool under construction. This contemporary vil…
$971,180
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Perfect villa with panoramic sea views and swimming pool in Dramalj, less than 1 km from the…
$652,005
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Luxurious semi-detached villa with a panoramic sea view over Crikvenica, cca. 1,5 km from th…
$1,05M
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4 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Location: Crikvenica Built: 2022 City center: 0.6 km Sea: 1.1 km Airport distance: 20 km…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$119,725
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Astonishing modern designed villa in Jadranovo, with panoramic Adriatic sea views, only 270 …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For sale is a modern apartment located in a quiet part of Crikvenica, within easy reach of t…
$322,418
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$107,589
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Luxury property with a panoramic sea view over Crikvenica, to be completed in 2023. We are o…
$1,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Luxury villa in Crikvenica with heated swimming pool and panoramic views of the sea and Kvar…
$1,46M
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4 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Crikvenica: A well-maintained house with two separate apartments is for sale, located in a h…
$865,072
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House in Crikvenica, Croatia
House
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 10
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Manor presents a luxurious villa with a pool, sauna, and jacuzzi, offering a beautiful sea v…
$2,00M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
House 27 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
House 27 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 900 m²
Location: Crikvenica Built: 1930 Renovated: 2003 Crikvenica center: 4 km Sea: 0.1 km Ai…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$160,389
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$141,780
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 33 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$256,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$148,860
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury stone villa with heated swimming pool in Jadranovo!This rustic-style solid stone vill…
$1,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Discover this exquisite house with a luxurious swimming pool, nestled above Crikvenica, boas…
$2,12M
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$176,680
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Perched on a scenic hillside above the Crikvenica Riviera, this exceptional luxury semi-deta…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Crikvenica!Total area is 185 sq.m. Land plot is 20…
$949,230
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$175,461
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9 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Location: Crikvenica Center: 41 km Inside space: 181m2 Plot size: 601 m2 Bedroom…
$841,304
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
On an elevated location overlooking the city center, a modern, top-quality apartment is for …
$346,798
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