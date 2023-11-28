Residential properties for sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Selce, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
NOVI VINODOLSKI - a beautiful apartment in a great location We can boast that we are media…
€239,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Selce, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful indigenous stone villa in Bribir consists of ground floor, the first floor and a s…
€750,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Selce, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House near the center and the sea We offer a family house consisting of …
€550,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
CRIKVENICA - luxurious, two-story apartment 3 bedrooms + living room in a residential villa …
€680,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
CRIKVENICA (surroundings) - Perfect villa with a sea view! We are selling the most interes…
€1,50M
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage in Dramalj, Croatia
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Dramalj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - House on 4 floors with sea view We offer a detached house in an idea…
€1,56M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Dramalj, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
CRIKVENICA - Comfortable apartment with a nice garden in a good location. The apartment cons…
€450,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
CRIKVENICA - Apartment 2 bedrooms + bedroom We offer an apartment in Crikvenica in a nice …
€285,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
CRIKVENICA - EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VILLA WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS The town of Crikven…
€790,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great location above the town of Crikvenica. The vill…
€1,45M
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 4
CRIKVENICA - House with several apartments and sea view The town of Crikvenica is, in fact…
€1,04M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive villa with panoramic sea views Exclusive villa with panoramic sea v…
€2,98M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
GRIŽANE-BELGRADE - Autochthonous villa with a unique view We are selling a beautiful autoc…
€1,56M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The town of Crikvenica is, in fact, a sea riviera. Four small towns in one! The town consist…
€630,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive semi-detached villa 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a beautif…
€750,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - Villa with an impressive sea view! We are mediating the sale of a be…
€2,10M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
CRIKVENICA - Villa with a panoramic view of the sea We are selling a modern villa above Cr…
€1,25M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive modern villa with pool We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great …
€1,20M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
CRIKVENICA, SELCE - Villa 150 meters from the sea! We mediate in the sale of a beautiful v…
€1,20M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 585 m²
CRIKVENICA - Impressive villa with sea view! We mediate in the sale of one of the best vil…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
€715,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with Expansion possibility in Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with Expansion possibility
Dramalj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
€701,406
