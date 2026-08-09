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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Tar Vabriga, Croatia

;
apartments
11
houses
6
17 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$722,437
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2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Fully furnished apartment with sea view Apartment 5 on the se…
$276,788
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2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VABRIGA – Apartment with pool and garden with sea view A two-room apartment in a new…
$664,292
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Fully furnished apartment with sea viewApartment on the first…
$276,788
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Villa 4 rooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,61M
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3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, TAR-VABRIGA – Apartment with private pool and sea view NEWLY BUILT A two-story apart…
$597,863
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2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
ISTRIA, TAR – VABRIGA – Apartment near the sea with two bedrooms An apartment for sale in Va…
$199,188
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Villa 4 rooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13803 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,33M
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2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, VABRIGA – Two-story apartment with a sea view A two-room apartment in a new building…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Fully furnished apartment with sea view Apartment 4 on the se…
$276,788
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2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VABRIGA – Apartment with pool and garden with sea view A two-room apartment in a new…
$664,292
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, VABRIGA – Two-story apartment with a sea view A two-room apartment in a new building…
Price on request
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5 room house in Vabriga, Croatia
5 room house
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Modern villa with sea viewIn a very attractive location in a …
$1,38M
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Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,85M
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Villa 4 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,50M
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3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, TAR-VABRIGA – Apartment with private pool and sea view NEWLY BUILTA two-story apartm…
$482,719
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3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, TAR-VABRIGA – Apartment with private pool and sea view NEWLY BUILT A two-story apart…
$633,624
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Properties features in Opcina Tar Vabriga, Croatia

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