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Residential properties for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

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apartments
5
houses
27
32 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Location: Novi Vinodolski Built: 1984 Renovated: 2017 City center: 6 km Airport distance…
$1,47M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 392 m²
Luxury Villa with Pool and Sea View in Novi Vinodolski – Just 300 Meters from the Sea!We are…
$1,78M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa with swimming pool, first row to the sea in Smokvica, Novi Vinodolski area!Wonderful o…
$1,43M
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Discover a rare gem in the Kvarner region with this beautifully renovated traditional stone …
$891,200
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
New modern villa on the 1st line to the sea in Smokvica, Novi Vinodolski area!Area of perfec…
$2,28M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 m²
Two semi-detached modern villas in Grižane-Belgrad, Vinodolska Općina, with the two swimming…
$1,66M
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2 bedroom house in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 114-1248
$260,720
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-351
$245,743
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
House 19 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
House 19 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 18
Area 650 m²
Location: Novi Vinodolski Built: 2014 Renovated: 2021 City center: 4 km Airport distance…
$4,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Tucked into the soft, green folds of the Vinodol Valley, just minutes from Crikvenica and th…
$951,517
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 127-316
$251,612
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Klenovica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Klenovica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Price fell from 790 000 eur to 690 000 eur!Fascinating villa of modern design built a few ye…
$857,738
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5 bedroom house in Povile, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Novi Vinodolski, surroundings: a few steps from the sea, in a quiet area, there is a moderni…
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Luxury property of royal style in Bribir, with swimming pool.Total surface is 125 sq.m.Land …
$738,416
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Novi Vinodolski – House with Swimming Pool, 100m from the Sea!This stunning 200 m² house wit…
$771,964
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 710 m²
This gorgeous villa is located right by the sea in Novi Vinodolski area!Villa has total surf…
$2,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-328
$253,114
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa with Pool – Novi Vinodolski!Located in a quiet and desirable part of N…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa for sale in Tribalj, Novi Vinodolski area cca. 3 km from the sea.Total area is 200 sq.…
$834,865
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Beautiful detached house with pool and sea view in Grizane, cca. 4 km from the sea, with dis…
$599,846
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6 bedroom house in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Manor presents a villa with a beautiful view near the center of Novi Vinodolski, just 150 me…
$1,64M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 127-359
$245,919
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 508 m²
Fantastic estate in  Bribir, Vinodolska Općina on 4646 sq.m. of land, with tennis terra…
$2,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Beautiful Villa with Sea View in Bribir!We are pleased to offer a stunning villa covering 22…
$703,345
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa in Klenovica just 200 meters from the sea, with sea and Krk island views!Total floorsp…
$873,719
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Villa in Novi Vinodolski mere 50 meters from the sea with swimming pool and garage!Rare loca…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom house in Smokvica Krmpotska, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Smokvica Krmpotska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Novi Vinodolski, surroundings: detached house situated on a slight hill offering a beautiful…
$547,751
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1 bedroom apartment in Povile, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
ID CODE: 113-1817
$250,473
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Perfect new modern villa with a sea view in Crikvenica surroundings!Villa is positioned cca.…
$1,71M
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2 room house in Jakov Polje, Croatia
2 room house
Jakov Polje, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with a panoramic view of the sea and nature A recently renovated stone house is …
$221,431
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