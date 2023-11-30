Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

apartments
5
houses
11
16 properties total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€250,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury smart home two-story apartment in the center of 76.86 m2! In the cen…
€269,010
Close
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Pula, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 504 m²
CROATIA, ISTRIA, MEDULIN Luxury apartment house with pool and jacuzzi In the immediate vic…
€1,46M
Close
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Renovated apartment in the center Pula is the largest city of the Istrian Co…
€159,000
Close
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - A new building with a total of 4 residential units is located near the center…
€156,500
Close
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€360,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
€2,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
€890,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
€850,000
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
€399,000
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
€2,00M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful estate located in a picturesque town in the suburbs of Pula. The est…
€1,60M
Close
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Close
Villa 12 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 12 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa with sea views, located in the residential area of the gu Pula. The vil…
€2,00M
Close
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with pool for sale just a few steps from the beautiful blue sea and sandy be…
€1,88M
Close
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
PULA New house in a beautiful location with 270m2 of living space ISTRIA – CROATIA A large …
€680,000
