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Residential properties for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

;
apartments
25
houses
223
248 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 323 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN – Luxury Smart Villa Built to Passive House Standards with Wellness, Heated P…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Villa with swimming pool in Liznjan area, half way to Pula.Total area is 337 sq.m. Land plot…
$771,231
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Villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Area 962 m²
Luxury Historic Estate for Sale in Croatia – Massive Investment Property Near PulaThis impre…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 5 270 m²
PULA – GALIZANA Private villa with 273m2 living area, over 5.200m2 floor with olive trees & …
$1,15M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Explore a spacious sea view villa for sale in Croatia, located in the peaceful and highly de…
$595,720
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN – Impeccable Modern House with Infinity Pool on the Edge of the Village, Only…
$660,497
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Extraordinary ultra-modern villa in Premantura just 800 meters from the beach, with sea view…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Istria, Croatia – Exclusive Coastal Estate in Banjole!Located in on…
$1,72M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Modern villa with a swimming pool and sea view in Pula, mere 1500 meters from the sea!Total …
$2,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Wonderful villa with swimming pool in Fažana, 800 meters from the sea!Total area is 360 sq.m…
$1,67M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
BANJOLE – Modern Villa with Pool, Just 300m from the SeaBuilt on a 1,090 sq.m. plot, this lu…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 750 000 eur to 690 000 eur!Villa in Brtonigla truffles area, onl…
$789,119
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Modern new villa with sea view in Banjole gated secure condominium, mere 50 meters from the …
$1,11M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PULA  Apartment99m2auf2EtagenmitgrosserTerrasse&Balkoninruhiger
$370,238
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Two attached villas with swimming pools for sale in Peroj cca 2 km from the sea!Surface is 2…
$867,554
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5 bedroom house in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Location: Pula Built: 2005 Pula center: 4.3 km Sea: 0.25 km Airport distance: 11 km Ind…
$2,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with swimming pool in Barban!Total area is 160 sq.m. Land plot is 600 sq.m.In t…
$651,262
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Price fell from 1 500 000 eur to 1 350 000 eur!Older villa of seafront location in Pomer on …
$1,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Not far from the Renaissance  town of Svetvinčent, a comfortable istrian style villa wi…
$743,373
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
New Family House in Loborika Near Pula – Modern Design, Completed Construction!Just a short …
$594,134
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 123-54
$187,855
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Design villa in Rakalj, Marčana, under construction, only 800 meter from the sea!Total area …
$2,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Luxury villa in Rakalj, Marčana area 2,5 km from the sea!Villa is wonderfully isolated, bein…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Astonishing new villa in Premantura by the entry to Kamenjak Nature Park!Villa of traditiona…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Luxurious villa with top-quality equipment in Svetvincenat!Total area of villa is 450 sq.m. …
$1,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
In a quiet little hamlet near the fairytale town of Svetvinčenat, tucked away at the end of …
$889,760
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Svetvinčenat: Luxury Stone House Duo with Pools!Experience authentic Istria with this dual-p…
$686,190
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Lux villa with swimming pool in Svetvincenat, 20 km from the sea!Total area is 200 sq.m. Lan…
$891,200
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Stunning design villa in Liznjan, 800 meters from the sea, with sea views!It is located in t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
A Hidden Gem Surrounded by Nature Near Pula!Pula, the largest city in Istria, sits on the so…
$972,103
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Properties features in Grad Pula, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
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