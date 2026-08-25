Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Trogir
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

;
apartments
18
houses
80
98 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful single-story house is for sale in the peaceful area of Plano, perfectly locat…
$682 894
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
For sale is a luxury villa with 3 apartments and wonderful swimming pool located in one of t…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stylish villa of modern design project under construction just 30 meters from the sea in the…
$1,73M
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
An attractive futuristic design property in a prestigious location only 300 meters from the …
$1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia: Modern Elegance in Sevid, Dalmatia!Are you looking to buy …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 150 m²
Package sale of the three luxury 5***** star villas in Trogir area!Villas benefit swimming p…
Price on request
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, three-story villa is just 50 meters from the sea on the island …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury Villa with Stunning Sea Views – Donji Okrug, Čiovo, 2d row to the sea!This exceptiona…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
A brand-new, contemporary villa on Ciovo island (peninsula) boasting a breathtaking view of …
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Located in a peaceful and desirable area on the island of Čiovo, just minutes from the histo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This newly built, luxuriously furnished villa is situated in an elevated and peaceful locati…
$584 511
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Contemporary villa under construction in Seget Vranjica near Trogir, jusr 250 meters from th…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury modern villa with swimming pool for sal on Ciovo, Trogir, just 170 meters from the se…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Unique secluded seafront house for sale near Trogir, Sevid – first row to the sea, no roads …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Astonishing modern villa just 400 meters from the sea with fascinating sea views!It is locat…
$921 866
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
New villa of waterfront position on Ciovo, with mooring possibility!Construction is finalize…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, 3-level villa is located in the second row from the sea in a ne…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Located in a peaceful and elevated position on the island of Čiovo, just 200 meters from the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 363 m²
A lavish villa situated in close proximity of a mere 50 meters to a pebble beach on Čiovo is…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Highly unusual villa with swimming pool only 50 meters from the sea in Bobovisce on Brac isl…
$800 555
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Exclusive Seafront Luxury: Prestigious 9-Bedroom Villa on Čiovo, Trogir!Experience the pinna…
$4,37M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Urgent sale! Price fell from 1 655 000 eur!In the prime coastal expanse of Seget Vranjica st…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
This unusual villa is located in the third row. Just as the other properties of Royal Hill R…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Outstanding offer of modern off-plan villa just 300 meters from the sea in Seget Vranjica wi…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
This modern fully furnished holiday home for sale in Ciovo represents an exceptional real es…
$704 886
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Sun-Drenched Serenity: Luxury Waterfront Villa of New Construction in Sevid!Experience the p…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 361 m²
Seafront condominium of new modern villas offers completed villas with amazing sea panorama!…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
Wonderful new villa on the 2d line to the sea on Ciovo within new luxury community of royal …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Seven fantastic seafront villas under construction on Ciovo peninsula, next to UNESCO-protec…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Package sale of two seaside houses on Drvenik Veliki, located only 80 meters from the sea, s…
$682 894
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go