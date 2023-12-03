UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Trogir
Residential properties for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Trogir
12
Clear all
42 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
6
4
320 m²
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Trogir, Croatia
7
283 m²
3
Unique business and residential real estate in the heart of Trogir In the old town of Trogir…
€900,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
5
360 m²
3
ELITE VILLA WITH POOL AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEW A fantastic new villa for sale, located in a…
€2,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
5
370 m²
4
ELITE NEW VILLA WITH THE BASIC For sale is a luxurious new villa located in a quiet locatio…
€1,95M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4
2
For sale is a spacious exclusive apartment in a house under construction, located in a quiet…
€500,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10
4
2
€800,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with parking
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
2
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
6
3
3
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11
7
3
For sale a beautiful villa located in a beautiful place near the sea. The villa consists of …
€2,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8
3
3
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
5
4
3
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
€990,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
3
3
For sale a three-story house located 100 m from the sea on the north side of about. Ciovo. T…
€620,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10
8
4
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trogir, Croatia
19
3
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
€1,28M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
7
4
3
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
€1,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
3
2
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Trogir, Croatia
5
3
3
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
€630,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Trogir, Croatia
10
4
3
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9
7
4
For sale a new villa with a swimming pool and beautiful sea views. The villa is located on t…
€1,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
6
4
3
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
€1,25M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
6
5
2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€2,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
5
2
For sale six luxury villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Ciovo Isla…
€1,70M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€1,45M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7
6
2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€1,35M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trogir, Croatia
9
5
4
For sale luxury villa of 400 m2, located in an attractive location near Trogir, in the front…
€4,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
3 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4
1
2
For sale is a two-storey house located on the northern part of the island of Ciovo. The hou…
€1,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
1
For sale a beautiful stone villa located in a secluded place, just 20 meters from the crysta…
€3,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
3
3
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale beautiful house, approx. 250 m2, located in a fantast…
€2,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
6
3
2
For sale a beautiful villa of 300 m2, located on an exceptional location on the island of Ci…
€1,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with garage, with basement
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
13
9
3
The villa under construction, with an area of 287 m2, located on the south-west side of the …
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Grad Trogir
houses
Properties features in Grad Trogir, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL