Residential properties for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

Vis
13
14 properties total found
8 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Podstrazje, Croatia
8 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Vis, Dračevo poje, preserved authentic village on an elevated position, 5 houses and a swimm…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podstrazje, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podstrazje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Podstrazje, Croatia
7 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 297 m²
Vis, Rukavac, apartment house of 296.7 m2 on a plot of 306 m2. The house with 7 apartments …
€450,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Podstrazje, Croatia
9 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 514 m²
Vis, luxury villa in an exceptional position, right next to the sea. With 514 m² of beautif…
€5,00M
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Podstrazje, Croatia
2 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Romantic authentic building in the heart of the island of Vis, in Dračevo polje. Detached ho…
€510,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Romantisches, authentisches Gebäude im Herzen der Insel Vis, in Dračevo polje. Freistehendes…
€399,000
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Podstrazje, Croatia
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
€800,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Podstrazje, Croatia
3 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Vis, Komiža, Podhumlje, stone house in a row of 67 m2 (ground floor + first floor) on a plot…
€465,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Podstrazje, Croatia
3 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
€1,50M
Leave a request
House 1 bathroom with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Rogacic, Croatia
House 1 bathroom with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Rogacic, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
€275,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
€1,30M
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Podstrazje, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
I23536 Zagrebačka
€980,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Podstrazje, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
House for sale on VisThe first floor of approximately 20m2 with a terrace of 20m2(consists o…
€260,000
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Podstrazje, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Podstrazje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Semi-detached house in the center of Vis, 50 m from the sea, 150 m from the ferry port.The h…
€499,000
Leave a request

