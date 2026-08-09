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Residential properties for sale in Grad Karlovac, Croatia

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Karlovac
6
10 properties total found
6 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
I28059 Donje Mekušje
$98,481
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3 room house in Ladvenjak, Croatia
3 room house
Ladvenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I28269 Ladvenjak
$264,598
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7 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
I28340 Kaštel
$364,241
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
I28329 Donja Švarča
$162,746
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6 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
I28590 Drežnik
$293,386
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3 room apartment in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
I26610 Ljudevita Jonkea
$202,598
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2 room house in Utinja, Croatia
2 room house
Utinja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
I28503 Utinja
$53,141
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House in Brodani, Croatia
House
Brodani, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
I28122 Rečica
$163,858
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7 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
I28274 Baščinska cesta
$939,967
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9 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
I24839 Draškovićeva
$212,312
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Property types in Grad Karlovac

houses

Properties features in Grad Karlovac, Croatia

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