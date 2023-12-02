Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Kanfanar

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

houses
7
7 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Kanfanar, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA - KANFANAR Luxury stone villa Luxury stone villa with with an area of 200m2 built o…
€644,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Barat, Croatia
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Barat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, KANFANAR - Luxury house with a view of the sea This beautiful house is located nea…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Burici, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Burici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
ISTRIA, KANFANAR - Spacious house with swimming pool In Kanfanar, you will find the peace t…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Putini, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Putini, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 385 m²
On the west coast of the Istrian peninsula, Rovinj is a Croatian fishing port. The historic …
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
In Istria (on the beautiful Croatian coast) we are selling a unique, superbly designed stone…
€990,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
€838,125
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
€928,125
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir