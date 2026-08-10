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Residential properties for sale in Grad Ozalj, Croatia

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houses
10
10 properties total found
4 room house in Vrhovac, Croatia
4 room house
Vrhovac, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
I28355 Vrhovac
$71,964
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4 room house in Mali Erjavec, Croatia
4 room house
Mali Erjavec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
I27982 Slapno
$98,534
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3 room house in Pozun, Croatia
3 room house
Pozun, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
I27373 Slave Raškaj 10
$174,374
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TekceTekce
2 room house in Badovinci, Croatia
2 room house
Badovinci, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
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House in Badovinci, Croatia
House
Badovinci, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
I28642 Radatovići
$56,459
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2 room house in Vrhovac, Croatia
2 room house
Vrhovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
I27413 Vrhovac 34
$45,391
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3 room house in Grandic Breg, Croatia
3 room house
Grandic Breg, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
I26175 Grandić Breg
$331,035
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House in Polje Ozaljsko, Croatia
House
Polje Ozaljsko, Croatia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
I28217 Polje Ozaljsko
$56,462
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5 room house in Luksici Ozaljski, Croatia
5 room house
Luksici Ozaljski, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
House 321 m2 on a plot of 5,244 m2, Ozalj In the idyllic town of Ozalj, located in the Karlo…
$398,575
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3 room house in Radatovici, Croatia
3 room house
Radatovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
I27410 Radatovići
$296,715
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