Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Solin

Residential properties for sale in Grad Solin, Croatia

Solin
8
8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Solin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Split, Lovret - smaller three-room apartment of 45.43m2This smaller three-room apartment is …
€185,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Solin, Croatia
3 room house
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Kaštel Sućurac, apartment on the second floor, total net area 128 m2. For sale is an apartm…
€230,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Solin, Croatia
3 room house
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Solin, a detached house with an area of 110 m2 on a plot of 835 m2 located next to the river…
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Solin, Croatia
3 room house
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Solin, we are selling a family house, a single-storey house with an area of 100m2 with an au…
€245,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Solin, Sveti Kajo, land of 1349m2 of regular shape with a house of 240 m2 on two floors. Th…
€242,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Solin, Croatia
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
SOLIN, JAPIRKO, office space of 49m2, at the height of the 1st floor, located above the gara…
€130,000
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms in Solin, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Solin, in a private house with 3 apartments, a comfortable two bedroom apartment with a larg…
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Solin, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Solin, surroundings, renovated stone house in a row of living space of 210m2 on 4 floors wit…
€310,000
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Solin

houses

Properties features in Grad Solin, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir