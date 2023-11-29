Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Dubrovnik

Residential properties for sale in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik
12
24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€235,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€202,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€170,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
€5,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
4 room house
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Dubrovnik, Gruž, detached house (ground floor house) of 107m2 with a separate apartment of 2…
€560,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trsteno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
For sale is an exceptional, newly built luxury villa located in the immediate vicinity of Du…
€7,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Dubrovnik, Gorica - first row to the sea A beautiful, comfortable five-room apartment of 17…
€830,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
  Located in Zaton, a village in southern Croatia, administratively located in the City of D…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
If you are on the hunt for a potential home or just a real estate investment, take a look at…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Sipanska Luka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
At the most southern part of the Croatian coastline lies this amazing handmade, all stone-ta…
€990,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Check out this sea view house in Dubrovnik city! Located basically on the beach, next to the…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Dubrovnik, Ploče, two bedroom apartment of 90 m2 on 1/3 floor, in an old Dubrovnik villa. I…
€480,000
Leave a request
9 room house with rent in Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 room house with rent
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 495 m²
Dubrovnik, Lapad detached house in an exceptional location Detached, stone house in an extr…
€2,60M
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Dubrovnik

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir