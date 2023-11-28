Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

apartments
15
houses
20
35 properties total found
3 room apartment with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Three-room apartment, 99.50m2, Center In the center of the old part of the city of Zadar – …
€415,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 19672
€256,500
Apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
€340,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
€850,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
€440,000
Apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
€300,000
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Kozino, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 27
Area 822 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini hotel Villa Petrčane, 10 apartments, pool, sunbathing area, social space, parking This …
€2,50M
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
One-bedroom apartment 48 m2 in a new building, terrace of 100 m2, Borik, Zadar In the Borik …
€230,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR - modern villa with sea view We are selling a beautiful villa, located north of the …
€2,80M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, NOVI BOKANJAC - Luxury villa with swimming pool Luxury villa is located in a quiet …
€900,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Luxury villa by the sea Beautiful luxury villa in Kožino near Zadar Zadar …
€2,80M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, DIKLO - Luxury villa with pool and sea view Beautiful villa with pool for sale in D…
€1,20M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
ZADAR, BORIK - Beautiful house near the sea! We are mediating the sale of a beautiful semi-d…
€600,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PENINSULA - Apartment with an artistic signature in the center An artistic apartmen…
€310,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Expansion possibility in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Expansion possibility
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, ZADAR, CLOSE TO THE CENTER – MARASKA PARK, MIROSLAVA KRLEŽE, 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment/Business space, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building there …
€95,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
€1,15M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€2,00M
Villa 2 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,15M
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
House with three furnished apartments, 305 m2, Višnjik, Zadar A house with three furnished a…
€498,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
€500,000
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment opportunity in Zadar, 6 apartments – 2 apartments with a pool, new construction a…
€1,80M
Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
