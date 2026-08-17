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Residential properties for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

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houses
7
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Jablanac, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Jablanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Location: Jablanac Built: 2018 Sea: 1.7 km City center: 2.2 km Indoor space: 260…
$1,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Senj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID CODE: 136-115
$271,536
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Senj, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
ID CODE: 136-123
$231,612
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House 18 rooms in Prizna, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building, direct access to the beach, garage, 632 m2, Prizna,In Prizna, 15 km from…
$1,11M
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9 room house in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
$798,958
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3 room house in Jablanac, Croatia
3 room house
Jablanac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…
$807,461
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room house in Volarice, Croatia
2 room house
Volarice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14923Senj, VolariceTwo beautiful, brand new and equipped mobile homes w…
$155,719
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3 room house in Prizna, Croatia
3 room house
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 222 m²
Prizna, detached house A detached house on 3 floors, 222 m2 (74m2 floor plan area of each f…
$346,041
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House 18 rooms in Grad Senj, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Grad Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
$829,258
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