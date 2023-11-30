Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Pasman

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

houses
5
5 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
POLAČA, KAKMA - holiday house with swimming pool In Polača, not far from Biograd na Moru, …
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Kraj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with a courtyard and sea view, 83 m2, Tkon, Pašman islandIn the immediate vicini…
€145,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pasman, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pasman, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
A new elite villa for sale, located in a quiet place on the island of Pašman, only 250 m fro…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English

Properties features in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir