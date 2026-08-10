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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

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houses
9
9 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 414 m²
First-Row-to-the-Sea Villa for Several Generations on Pasman Island near Zadar. Brutal Views…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Location: Pasman Built: 2021 Sea: 30 m City center: 1.5 km Airport distance: 20k…
$1,53M
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6 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Location: Pašman island Built: 2019 City center: 11 km Sea: 1 km Airport distance: 9 km …
$3,24M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is nestled in a tranquil setting just …
$1,66M
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5 room house in Zdrelac, Croatia
5 room house
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with swimming pool, 220 m2, near the sea, Ždrelac, Pašman A stone villa with a s…
$1,33M
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House in Pasman, Croatia
House
Pasman, Croatia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-detached house, separate plots, sea view, 320 m2, Pašman,On the island of Pašman, there…
$302,118
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6 room house in Mrljane, Croatia
6 room house
Mrljane, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14680 Pašman Island, Dobropoljana Semi-detached house in the first ro…
$997,752
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3 room house in Zdrelac, Croatia
3 room house
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone House with Two Separate Apartments, 100 m from the Sea, Ždrelac, Pašman In the village…
$1,05M
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4 room house in Zdrelac, Croatia
4 room house
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa under construction, first row to the sea, Ždrelac, Pašman Island Situated in th…
$1,66M
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Properties features in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

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