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Residential properties for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

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21
650 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Luxury House with Swimming Pool in a Prime Location in Zagreb!This stunning 450 m² detached …
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
In the distinguished and highly sought-after district of Šestine, nestled beneath the green …
$2,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
A low-energy villa with a large plot and a modern solar power system is for sale in Mala Mla…
$1,01M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Commercial premises with an area of 107.7 m2 are for sale in the very center of Zagreb in Am…
$610,933
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House 10 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 10 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 262 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15031 Zagreb, Jarun A functional detached house with a living area of…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of Zagreb, this exceptional luxury …
$1,94M
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5 room house in Lucko, Croatia
5 room house
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Odra A detached house with a living area of ​​115 m2 surrounded by a large garden, a gazebo…
$570,968
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3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$327,451
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury house for sale in Crnomerec, Zagreb, featuring three floors, a private elevator, and …
$1,71M
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3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale is a modern penthouse with a panoramic view of the city, located in a new building,…
$608,096
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4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
I25462 Požarinje
$528,998
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 477 m²
In one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations in Zagreb, in a quiet street in the …
$2,74M
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3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$339,349
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Villa 6 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Zagreb Family House for Sale: Spacious 499 sq.m. Four-Level Home with Indoor Pool and City V…
$1,10M
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8 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
8 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14706Donja Dubrava, TrnavaHouse with three apartments, total area 327 m…
$402,561
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5 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
I25997 Bukovac
$653,221
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4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
I27353 Zajčeva
$365,361
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Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
This exclusive residence and investment opportunity is located in the Vrhovec area of Zagreb…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$335,988
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2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
-SALE, APARTMENT, Trešnjevka north, Trakoščanska street, 4-room, gross area 95m2, (apartment…
$354,289
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6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 449 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14175 Gornje Vrapče, Horvatnica Detached house with two apartments, …
$288,368
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4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE, FLAT, Center, Vinogradska cesta, 4-bedroom, excellent, total area 218m2, net area 154m…
$663,185
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3 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 3
I28975 Podbrežje X
$236,920
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7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
I24737 Matka Mandića
$464,993
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4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14848Zagreb, Bukovac GornjiA spacious and bright four-room apartment wi…
$397,947
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3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
I25596 Katalinić Jeretova
$349,862
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3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
I26982 Ive Serdara
$287,861
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Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14088 Podsljeme, Šestinski peak Five-room, two-story apartment, apar…
$696,696
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Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Zagreb, Babonićeva Street Luxuriously furnished five-room apartment NKP 258 m2 on the first…
Price on request
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Properties features in City of Zagreb, Croatia

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