Residential properties for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

apartments
7
houses
6
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13751 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€549,415
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in City of Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
I26604 Poljudska
€369,999
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Kasinska Sopnica, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Kasinska Sopnica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/2
I26637 Nike Grškovića
€369,000
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 13590 Donji Grad, Kneza Borne (Park Kneževa VMD) Three-room apartment …
€850,000
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
I26459 Prevendari
€98,000
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Lucko, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 2
I26278 Hrastovička ulica
€340,000
5 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/4
SALE, APARTMENT, CENTER, Trg žrtava fašizma (near Dzamije), 5-room, in an attractive and sou…
€480,000
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Lucko, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
I26163 Lasinjska
€280,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/6
I25897 Trg Petra Krešimira IV
€319,990
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
I25873 Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
€274,990
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Kneževa Park, Center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of 180 m2 NKP on the 1st fl…
€2,00M
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
I25025 Trpučanska
€453,500
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Lucko, Croatia
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
I23988 Lučko
€238,000
Properties features in City of Zagreb, Croatia

