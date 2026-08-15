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Residential properties for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

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apartments
3
5 properties total found
9 room house in Grad Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Hvar, detached house with a living area of ​​500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
$2,25M
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2 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
HVAR, Križna luka, apartment with two apartmentsFor sale is a 70m2 apartment with a loggia o…
$282,324
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1 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Hvar, Hvar, new construction, 2 apartments with parking spaces In a smaller residential bui…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
$251,918
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Villa 8 rooms in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14733Hvar – first row to the seaA unique and exceptional property in the…
$9,23M
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