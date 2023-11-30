UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Hvar
Residential properties for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Hvar
12 properties total found
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
2
2
56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
€218,400
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
1
1
122 m²
Hvar, Hvar, new construction, 2 apartments with parking spaces In a smaller residential bui…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
5
3
124 m²
Hvar, a four bedroom apartment of 124 m2 located in the immediate vicinity of the coast, in …
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Hvar, Croatia
5
6
2
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
3 room house
Vira, Croatia
3
2
105 m²
Hvar, first row to the sea, two-room apartment 104.66 m2, on the second floor of a residenti…
€523,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Vira, Croatia
4
2
134 m²
For sale, Hvar, first row to the sea, four-room apartment 133.71 m2, on the first floor of a…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
2
2
80 m²
Hvar, we are selling an apartment of 70m2 with a loggia of 4.25m2, a parking area of 17m2 an…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
10
6
3
For sale is a beautiful villa of 350 m2, located on the south side of the island of Hvar, in…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
6
4
2
A completely updated old stone villa of 600 m2 with a courtyard of 200 m2, located in an att…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
16
5
For sale is a beautiful new guest house located on the south side of Hvar Island, just a few…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hvar, Croatia
6
4
2
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with Bedrooms
Vira, Croatia
9
9
500 m²
Hvar, detached house with a living area of 500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
€1,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
