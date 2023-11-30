Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

Hvar
11
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vira, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
€218,400
1 room apartment in Vira, Croatia
1 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Hvar, Hvar, new construction, 2 apartments with parking spaces In a smaller residential bui…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Vira, Croatia
5 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Hvar, a four bedroom apartment of 124 m2 located in the immediate vicinity of the coast, in …
€365,000
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€5,00M
3 room house in Vira, Croatia
3 room house
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Hvar, first row to the sea, two-room apartment 104.66 m2, on the second floor of a residenti…
€523,000
4 room house in Vira, Croatia
4 room house
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
For sale, Hvar, first row to the sea, four-room apartment 133.71 m2, on the first floor of a…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Vira, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Hvar, we are selling an apartment of 70m2 with a loggia of 4.25m2, a parking area of 17m2 an…
€265,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful villa of 350 m2, located on the south side of the island of Hvar, in…
€1,60M
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
A completely updated old stone villa of 600 m2 with a courtyard of 200 m2, located in an att…
€2,10M
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hvar, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Number of floors 5
For sale is a beautiful new guest house located on the south side of Hvar Island, just a few…
€2,00M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Hvar, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…
€1,80M
9 room house with Bedrooms in Vira, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Vira, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Hvar, detached house with a living area of ​​500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
€1,59M
