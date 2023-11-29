Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia

Korcula
20
25 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
KORČULA - House in an exclusive location, first row to the sea Korčula is a beautiful centr…
€1,60M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€500,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
€1,60M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
€1,20M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
€1,30M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
€2,00M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
€1,20M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house in cara, Croatia
4 room house
cara, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Korčula, Čara, we are selling 2 stone houses with floor plan areas of 84m2 and 64m2 with ter…
€650,000
8 room house in cara, Croatia
8 room house
cara, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Korčula, south side, house in the first row by the sea with a floor area of 172m2 on a plot …
€520,000
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 806 m²
Korčula, two apartment houses fully equipped and in the function of tourism with 12 apartmen…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
With Croatia Real Estate agency you will find premium properties for affordable and attracti…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 367 m²
Welcome to the island of Korčula, also known as the Emerald Island. Knows for its richness i…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
€1,60M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate, a leading real estate agency in Croatia! We as a team are pa…
€1,60M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
KORCULA, CENTER, duplex apartment in the center, near the Acy marina, located on the 2nd and…
€235,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in cara, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
cara, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Korcula - Cara. Detached house overlooking the open sea and the vineyards of Posip. The hou…
€99,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
KORCULA, ZRNOVSKA BANJA, house in the first row with a living area of 280m2 on a plot of 900…
€1,10M
4 room house with Bedrooms in cara, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
cara, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
KORCULA, NORTH SIDE- newly built modern villa with pool in the first row to the sea with a b…
Price on request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Korcula, near Vela Luka, detached house in the second row from the sea, 30m from the sea, 1…
€500,000
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
On the market for the first time a large stone house with a soul from centuries past! A rar…
€995,000
House in Pupnat, Croatia
House
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
8 room house with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
8 room house with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 291 m²
Korcula, house with a living area of ​​291m2 on a plot of 905m2 in the first row to the sea …
€1,20M
Property types in Grad Korcula

houses

Properties features in Grad Korcula, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
