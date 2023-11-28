Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Split

Residential properties for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
22
35 properties total found
2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 5
Exclusive apartment in the center of Split – ideal for life and work We present an apartment…
€345,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
House with Ownership document in Grad Split, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 75 m²
Unique House/Gallery in the Heart of Diocletian’s Palace We present a unique opportunity, a …
€730,000
Leave a request
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
HOUSING WITH THE VIEW AT THE SEA IN THE SUPPORT For sale is a residential building with a t…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
ELITE VILLA WITH THE POOL IN THE PREPARING OF THE COLLECT For sale is a luxurious new villa…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
€1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
€1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! For sale is an old stone house, built in the 12th century, located o…
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
€1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent area…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a large exclusive apartment with sea views, located in a quiet location in a ver…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
€2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/3
Exquisite and rare opportunity 4-room apartment in the center of Split, 105.76 m2 In the cen…
€485,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Split

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir