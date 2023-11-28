Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

Sibenik
20
23 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 55m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment consists of two bedrooms, bathroom,…
€150,000
Villa 9 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€1,25M
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment for adaptation in the center with a sea view, 72.60 m2 A spacious apartment with a…
€146,000
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€295,000
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Grebastica, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Grebastica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
Attractive apartment with a sea view in Grebaštica, 47 m2 For sale is a fully furnished and …
€220,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated apartment in Šibenik’s old town center, 30 m2 For sale is a completely renovated a…
€120,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 005 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€1,40M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, 89.50 m2, Šibenik The modernly decorated apartment is located on the secon…
€315,000
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
House, 3 bedrooms, Zaton near Šibenik Residential house on three floors of approx. 35 m2, lo…
€110,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
€5,30M
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool, 107.71 m2, surroundings of Šibenik In a quiet location ten kilomet…
€400,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
€1,38M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
€995,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
€1,46M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALES AGENCY! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town …
€799,000
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa of first-class construction, 283 m2, Dubrava near Šibenik A luxury villa with a…
€680,000
Property types in Grad Sibenik

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
