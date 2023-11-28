Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Porec

Residential properties for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

Porec
36
45 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Kirmenjak, Croatia
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Kirmenjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Exclusive villa with pool under construction Poreč is located on the west …
€1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 201 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with pool near Porec Porec is located on the west coast of th…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
9 room house with furniture, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
Area 683 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Villa with swimming pool near the first beaches It was founded by the Roma…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
House 22 bathrooms with furniture in Grad Porec, Croatia
House 22 bathrooms with furniture
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 22
Area 535 m²
ISTRIA - POREČ - Apartment house near the sea Funtana-Fontana has been declared the most t…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with sea view Welcome to the oasis of luxury and elegance, wh…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Terraced house near the sea and the center For sale is a beautiful terrace…
€279,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ - Quality and nice low-energy villa located near Poreč Poreč is located on t…
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with sea view The coast of Poreč is 37 km long, where there a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Contemporary villa with top quality equipment Poreč is a city located in t…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa near the sea The municipality of Tar-Varbiga is located betwe…
€1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa near the sea The municipality of Tar-Varbiga is located betwe…
€1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Porec, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 286 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) - A beautiful estate in a quiet place Višnjan is a picturesqu…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€737,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€590,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula’s shore in western Croatia, Poreč is a favorite summer getaway. The…
€675,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
€990,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
€615,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Kukci, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kukci, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
The villa is located in a quiet place with all facilities, yet in a quiet location that allo…
€665,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Nova Vas, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
In the vicinity of Poreč, 4 km from the city and the sea, this modern villa with a swimming …
€870,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
€620,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of ​​165 m2 on a plot…
€530,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
€740,000
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Porec

houses

Properties features in Grad Porec, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir