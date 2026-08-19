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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

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houses
15
16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Necujam, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Sea : 600 m Indoor space: 279 m2 Plot size: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Parking: 3 …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Rare property on the first line on the island of Solta - villa with a plot of 2000 m2!Locate…
$1,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grohote, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grohote, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Unique modern villa on the 1st line to the sea on Solta island!Villa is at the final stage o…
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
A new luxury 1st row resort surrounded by pristine Mediterranean nature in the magical town …
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale on Šolta Island – Exclusive Seaview Property in Dalmatia!Unique Aura, …
$1,39M
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7 room house in Stomorska, Croatia
7 room house
Stomorska, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Šolta, Stomorska, detached house of approx. 167 m2 on two floors on a plot of approx. 1656 m…
$807,429
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Turn-Key Luxury Seaview Villa for Sale on Šolta Island – Only 80m from the Sea!Exclusive mod…
$925,958
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 828 m²
Fascinatung 1st line modern villa as part of a luxury new resort surrounded by untouched Med…
$4,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Modern-style villa in a serene setting on Šolta, approximately 1 km from the sea!Nestled in …
$2,29M
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House 11 rooms in Maslinica, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Maslinica, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Šolta, Maslinica, two houses in a block (detached) in the immediate vicinity of the sea - ap…
$807,429
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2 room house in Grohote, Croatia
2 room house
Grohote, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We are selling a small house with a swimming pool in the center of Grohot on the island of S…
$230,694
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4 room house in Maslinica, Croatia
4 room house
Maslinica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury house with sea view for construction, Maslinica (Šolta) At the entrance to Maslinica,…
$1,05M
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3 room apartment in Stomorska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Stomorska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly renovated apartment in Stomorska, island of Šolta In the building completed in 2020, t…
$310,003
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3 room house in Stomorska, Croatia
3 room house
Stomorska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Šolta, Gornje Selo, detached stone house renovated and equipped in 2000., living area 190 m2…
$346,041
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5 room house in Necujam, Croatia
5 room house
Necujam, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Šolta, Nečujam, detached house with 3 residential units, total living area 143m2, with terra…
$517,908
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2 room house in Stomorska, Croatia
2 room house
Stomorska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Solta, Stomorska, duplex apartment of 60m2 in the first line to the sea on the 1st and 2nd f…
$138,416
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