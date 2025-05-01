Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Seget
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Seget, Croatia

apartments
5
houses
14
19 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
UP UP
4 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
BROKER Croatia is presenting: https://broker.hr/hr/property/hrvatska-trogir-moderan-dvoso…
$251,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hrvatski
6 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
6 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury modern villa under construction, Seget Donji An attractive villa under construction i…
$1,54M
Leave a request
5 room house in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
5 room house
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Located in the vicinity of Trogir, Seget Vranjica, this semi-detached house spanning 128 m2 …
$413,233
Leave a request
8 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
8 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 427 m²
Seget, Seget Donji A beautiful house with 3 modernly designed apartments in Seget Donji wit…
$1,36M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment 100 m from the beach, new construction, Seget Donji Close to the ancient city of T…
$525,621
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House 19 rooms in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
House 19 rooms
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 19
Area 1 144 m²
Number of floors 5
An 18-room family-run hotel, well-established and lucrative business, Trogir, Seget Vranjica…
$3,10M
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Marina, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Seget, Seget Vranjica, a villa under construction with an area of 192 m2 on three floors on …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House 21 room in Seget Donji, Croatia
House 21 room
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 11
Area 888 m²
Seget, Seget Donji, detached house with apartments of 887.6m2 on 4 floors and two plots of l…
$2,38M
Leave a request
House in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
House
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated house first row to the sea, Seget Vranjica, Trogir The house is located in the fir…
$1,65M
Leave a request
4 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
4 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Seget Donji Charming family house with 2 apartments in Seget Donji, not far from the sea an…
$622,679
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment 100 m from the beach, new construction, Seget Donji In close proximity to the anci…
$499,740
Leave a request
House 13 rooms in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
House 13 rooms
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 13
Area 873 m²
Number of floors 3
Business-Apartment House with Sea View, Seget Vranjica near Trogir Situated in an attractive…
$1,61M
Leave a request
6 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
6 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 345 m²
Seget, Seget Vranjica, family house with 6 apartments. Property area: 345 m2 Land area: 58…
$1,36M
Leave a request
6 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
6 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 207 m²
Seget Donji, stone house within the old town, 60m from the sea. Floor area of 69 m2, sprea…
$169,822
Leave a request
4 room house in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
4 room house
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Seget, Seget Vranjica, a villa under construction with an area of 225 m2 on three floors on …
$1,19M
Leave a request
6 room house in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
6 room house
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Seget Vranjica, detached villa of approx. 312 m2 (including auxiliary buildings) on a plot o…
$883,072
Leave a request
4 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
4 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Stone house in the core of Seget Donji, near the sea, spacious yard The traditionally decora…
$442,445
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Seget, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go