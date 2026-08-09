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Residential properties for sale in Krk, Croatia

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apartments
11
12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
ID CODE: 139-84
$1,09M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Krk Town - For sale is an exclusive penthouse located in a quiet location in the town of Krk…
$1,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
ID CODE: 105-852
$455,292
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
ID CODE: 139-229
$436,051
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Krk Town - for sale is a luxurious apartment located on the first floor of a new building wi…
$422,075
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Apartment in Krk, Croatia
Apartment
Krk, Croatia
Area 185 m²
I28053 Kvarnerska
$1,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$998,195
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3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
$487,148
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2 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
I28142 Ul. Svetog Ivana
$283,985
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3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14019 Krk, the old town center near the waterfront A spacious and fu…
$438,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$889,700
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5 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
$941,081
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