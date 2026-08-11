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Residential properties for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Crikvenica
60
77 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Set in a serene pocket of Crikvenica, this statement villa with a private pool and sweeping …
$1,02M
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$107,589
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa of 280 sq.m. situated on a 600 sq.m. plot with stunning se…
$1,31M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$175,461
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$176,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
ID CODE: 139-166
$365,865
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful villa on 1500 sq.m. of land in Crikvenica area, cca. 4 km from the sea, within vir…
$914,920
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Crikvenica – Bribir, modern villa with private pool under construction. This elegant propert…
$971,180
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4 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Check out this all-tailored stone mansion in Crikvenica, the Kvarner area of Croatia. Locate…
$941,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Dramalj, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 129-817
$603,412
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
ID CODE: 139-207
$734,341
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
9 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Location: Crikvenica Center: 41 km Inside space: 181m2 Plot size: 601 m2 Bedroom…
$841,304
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Perfect villa with panoramic sea views and swimming pool in Dramalj, less than 1 km from the…
$652,005
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Exclusive villa with panoramic sea views in Crikvenica cca. 600 meters from the sea!It is on…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$119,725
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8 bedroom House in Jadranovo, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Jadranovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
The Sea View Modern Villa in Crikvenica is a luxurious property located in the charming coas…
$2,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
CRIKVENICA CENTRE – Modern New-Build Villa with Swimming Pool, Sea Proximity and Private Par…
$969,467
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa with pool in Jardanovo, 600 meters from the sea.Total area is 95 …
$651,262
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Luxurious semi-detached villa with a panoramic sea view in Crikvenica as a part of glamorous…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 340 m²
Authentic completely refurbished villa in Bribir near Crikvenica!True impression of medieval…
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Astonishing modern designed villa in Jadranovo, with panoramic Adriatic sea views, only 270 …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury stone villa with heated swimming pool in Jadranovo!This rustic-style solid stone vill…
$1,96M
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Villa in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa
Crikvenica, Croatia
Area 232 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 2,5 mio euro to 1,8 mio euro!Great opportunity!Beautiful old-tim…
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Crikvenica!Total area is 185 sq.m. Land plot is 20…
$949,230
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House 27 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
House 27 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 900 m²
Location: Crikvenica Built: 1930 Renovated: 2003 Crikvenica center: 4 km Sea: 0.1 km Ai…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For sale is a modern apartment located in a quiet part of Crikvenica, within easy reach of t…
$322,418
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$221,972
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Price fell from 1 700 000 eur to 1 650 000 eur!Impressive modern villa in a great location a…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Modern Villa with Pool and Panoramic Views in Crikvenica, mere 1 km from the Beach!Located j…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 33 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$256,449
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Property types in Grad Crikvenica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Sea view
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Luxury
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