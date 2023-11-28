Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Crikvenica

Residential properties for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Crikvenica
24
25 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Selce, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
NOVI VINODOLSKI - a beautiful apartment in a great location We can boast that we are media…
€239,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Selce, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful indigenous stone villa in Bribir consists of ground floor, the first floor and a s…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house in Tribalj, Croatia
4 room house
Tribalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Due to the extra space for two peopl…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Selce, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House near the center and the sea We offer a family house consisting of …
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
CRIKVENICA - luxurious, two-story apartment 3 bedrooms + living room in a residential villa …
€680,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
CRIKVENICA (surroundings) - Perfect villa with a sea view! We are selling the most interes…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage in Dramalj, Croatia
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Dramalj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - House on 4 floors with sea view We offer a detached house in an idea…
€1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Dramalj, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
CRIKVENICA - Comfortable apartment with a nice garden in a good location. The apartment cons…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
CRIKVENICA - Apartment 2 bedrooms + bedroom We offer an apartment in Crikvenica in a nice …
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
CRIKVENICA - EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VILLA WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS The town of Crikven…
€790,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great location above the town of Crikvenica. The vill…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 4
CRIKVENICA - House with several apartments and sea view The town of Crikvenica is, in fact…
€1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive villa with panoramic sea views Exclusive villa with panoramic sea v…
€2,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
GRIŽANE-BELGRADE - Autochthonous villa with a unique view We are selling a beautiful autoc…
€1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The town of Crikvenica is, in fact, a sea riviera. Four small towns in one! The town consist…
€630,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive semi-detached villa 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a beautif…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - Villa with an impressive sea view! We are mediating the sale of a be…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
CRIKVENICA - Villa with a panoramic view of the sea We are selling a modern villa above Cr…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive modern villa with pool We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
CRIKVENICA, SELCE - Villa 150 meters from the sea! We mediate in the sale of a beautiful v…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 585 m²
CRIKVENICA - Impressive villa with sea view! We mediate in the sale of one of the best vil…
€2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
€715,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with Expansion possibility in Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with Expansion possibility
Dramalj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
€701,406
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Crikvenica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir