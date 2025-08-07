Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

5 properties total found
Manufacture 209 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Manufacture 209 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Profitable business with ready infrastructure and shop For sale profitable KFH with ready i…
$255,000
Warehouse 503 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 503 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 503 m²
Floor 1/1
An industrial building with an area of 502.8 sq.m. for sale. in Logoisk district. The buildi…
$52,000
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$150,000
Commercial property 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Commercial property 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a site with a capital structure located at the address: Minsk reg…
$180,000
